WALL TOWNSHIP- The committee approved the submission of a grant application with the New Jersey Department of Transportation for road Improvements on New Bedford Road during the July 27 general business meeting.

According to Michael Zahorsky, Wall Township’s Engineer, the total cost of the milling and paving repairs is $537,015. The improvements Wall Township hopes to target with a grant from the DOT include milling and paving.

The limits of the roadwork would be Allaire Road to 18th Ave along New Bedford Road.

Wall Township is requesting a grant of $567,000, including the construction cost plus contract administration and inspection. However, Mr. Zahorsky stated that they usually only receive funds for roadwork when applying for similar grants.

NJDOT’s Municipal Aid program is a competitive program intended to provide municipalities with transportation-based grants to supplement their transportation programs.

Applications receive points based on various criteria, including existing conditions, Average Daily Traffic (ADT), safety improvements, and access to services to the public.

“We have received several complaints from residents that travel the road. I would say it’s in poor condition, and the DOT targets high-traffic collector roads l roads for their grant program. We apply for this grant every year,” said Mr. Zahorsky.

Mr. Zahorsky stated that the grant is typically awarded sometime in November or December. If Wall receives the grant, one of the township consulting engineers will design the project before putting it out to bid.

