POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Manasquan Inlet Tug of War returns to the Manasquan Inlet on Saturday, Oct. 1, and this year, interested participants and teams can register on their own to pull the rope in one of the heats.

Mayor Paul Kanitra told The Ocean Star, “First and foremost, we’re so grateful to all of the volunteers on both sides who continue to make this such a family-friendly event that benefits our respective communities.”

“I’m looking forward to a strong showing by the Point Beach side this year. My office seems empty without that great trophy sitting there, so hopefully, we can change that,” said Mayor Kanitra.

The event consists of a series of tugs-of-war across the nearly 500-foot wide Manasquan Inlet, all while raising money for the recreation departments in both Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach.

The Manasquan Inlet Tug of War has raised almost $100,000 since its inception in 2018.

