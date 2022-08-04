POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Residents are welcome to attend the Non-Resident Taxpayers Advisory Committee’s [NRTAC] ninth meeting to be held at the Point Pleasant Beach High School, 700 Trenton Ave., on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The meeting will go from 10 a.m. to noon in the school gymnasium; the entrance is on Forman Avenue.

Residential and commercial property owners in Point Beach who pay property taxes but are not eligible to vote in local elections, as well as full-time residents, can come to listen to nearly a dozen speakers discuss what is happening in the municipality and ask any questions that come to mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Paul Kanitra told The Ocean Star that he is looking forward to this year’s NRTAC meeting.

“The leadership of the group does an excellent job of organizing it every year and I expect this one to once again bring a few hundred people to Point Pleasant Beach High School’s gymnasium,” said the mayor.

Questions that the mayor anticipates will come from guests include the timing of municipal services, upcoming projects and town priorities.

“We make a huge effort to provide detailed answers to all, either at the event itself or afterward, if more research is needed,” said Mayor Kanitra.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.