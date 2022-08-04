BAY HEAD — The Mayor’s Cup returns to Bay Head at Twilight Lake on Aug. 7 with a check-in at 4:30 p.m. and races beginning at 5 p.m.

The day will see three heats that will feature canoes, kayaks and stand up paddle boards.

The event was put together by Co-Chair of Bay Head Life Meryl Clement. She told The Ocean Star, “The Mayor’s Cup is so exciting because it is so much fun for the participants and spectators alike. Mayor Curtis really makes it a fun competition with his ability to come up with funny, spur of the moment rules. I look forward to it every year.”

“This event is a Bay Head Life event which is the Borough of Bay Head’s Mayor’s Wellness Campaign. Our mission is to connect the community with programs and events that promote health and well-being in all aspects of life,” said Ms. Clement.

Mayor William Curtis said, “This is a super event put together by Meryl Clement for the Mayors Wellness campaign. As noted it has now grown to include a post race awards ceremony, with the winners names engraved on our beautiful plaque which hangs in Borough Hall and medals to second and third place finishers in each heat. And, this year a free cookout will follow on the beach at the northeast corner of Twilight Lake.”

