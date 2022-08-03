LAKE COMO — Councilman Christopher D’Antuono offered a resolution to request a proposal for a needs assessment for a new Municipal building at the mayor and council meeting on Tuesday.

Councilman D’Antuono said the resolution is to further the potential for development of the property at 703 18th avenue, making it the next step in the process.

Mayor Kevin Higgins said that currently the council is still in the conceptual territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What we are looking for right now is how much everything will cost. We are looking to sell the land on Main Street, the fire house, police department and current Municipal Building, and use those funds to build the new municipal building, and hopefully have some money left over,” said Mayor Higgins.

“This step is not only a needs assessment but a financial assessment, how much its going to cost…how much the town will be expected to get in the purchase of the land that we are selling, etc… This resolution is just authorizing request for proposals from architects for that needs assessment.”

Mayor Higgins said it will not only develop Main Street, but bring in tax ratables such as condos.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lake Como stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.