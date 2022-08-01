BELMAR — A plan for construction of a 24-unit condominium complex on the 12th Avenue site of the Belmar Inn was approved by the borough planning board on July 28. The proposal, in discussion since 2018, has been the target of public opposition.

According to the site application by Edelman Investment Group LLC the building will have “three stories of livable units,” along with a fourth unit for parking. Each of the 24 units will have two bedrooms.

The Belmar Inn structure is to be razed to make way for the new complex, which will be located at 112-114 12th Avenue and 108-108 ½ 12th Avenue, according to the meeting’s agenda.

Opponents of the project, including Steve Bloom of A Street, said that while they welcome replacement of the Belmar Inn, the borough’s master plan calls for single family homes or townhouses on the site, rather than a large condominium building, which they regard as unsuited to the character of the neighborhood.

