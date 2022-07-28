Worsening erosion on Wednesday prompted the closing of access to Normandy Beach at Eighth Avenue by Brick Township police and prompted a meeting by engineers from both Brick and Toms River townships that evening, officials told The Ocean Star on Thursday.

According to Daniel Santaniello, the Brick recreation director, Normandy Beach lost another three feet of its dunes as well as some vegetation. Mr. Santaniello, who oversees the township beaches, said the resulting ‘S’ shape of the shoreline is the worst erosion he has seen there in 20 years.

However, the rest of Brick’s beaches remained open and the lifeguards were allowing visitors to swim as usual, pending local conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brick is in a non-contractual agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to replenish the beaches from Sixth Avenue to the end of Brick Beach III, but not until early 2023,” according to Mr. Santaniello, who said that the project awaits bidding and the signing of a formal contract.

“The township has no choice, but to wait,” Brick Mayor John Ducey said Thursday. “The only ability the township has in this matter is to inquire the state on declaring an emergency.”

Mr. Santaniello noted that Toms River had recently spent more than $200,000 on sand after a nor’easter storm closed several access points to its beachfront. However, most of the sand ended up traveling to adjacent beaches or being pulled out by the tides, he said.