WALL TOWNSHIP — The introduction of a proposed ordinance that would raise salaries for the mayor and members of the township committee was approved by the committee during its meeting Wednesday.

Ordinance 16-2022 would set salaries for township officials and employees, including police officers, and would increase salaries for the mayor and committee members from its current $4,500 annually to $10,000, beginning this year and continuing through 2025.

A required second reading and public hearing on the proposed measure is scheduled for Aug. 24, at 7 p.m.

“This salary ordinance is purely an introduction unless approved 30 days from now after public commentary. It includes modifications and also salaries as a result of PBA negotiations,” business administrator Jeff Bertrand said.

He added that a memorandum of agreement with the PBA on police compensation will be signed within a month, and listed within Ordinance 16-2022.

The ordinance

