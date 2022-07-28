MANASQUAN — The Fireman’s Fair, presented by Volunteer Engine Co. 2, returned to Manasquan Tuesday for its first of five nights, kicking the event off with the usual parade of fire trucks down Main Street and the same beloved “recipe” for the fair, according to Mike Galos, fair committee chairman and former Vice President of the fire company.

“It’s basically the same plan, same layout, same rides.” Mr. Galos has been a part of the fair’s team since its revival in 1998. He estimates anywhere between 5,000 to 6,000 people to attend per night.

The fair, held at Mallard Park, is open from 6 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday, July 30. The event features its classic carnival rides, games and food. Main sponsors include the usual Manasquan Bank and Manasquan Elks Lodge.

John “Mugsy” Clayton, deputy chief of the fire department, said the turnout was very supportive. “We’re fortunate to be able to host an event where everyone has a good time,” said Mr. Clayton, “As long as they keep showing up and they keep having a good time, we’ll keep doing it.”

Despite the dreary-looking weather, rain held off and Mr. Galos was greeted by a successful first night, with bright carnival lights looking even brighter with a gray sky behind them.

