POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A Mega Millions ticket from the New Jersey Lottery was sold at Circle K convenience store located within the Exxon station at 200 Richmond Ave.

The winnings of the lucky ticket that matched all five numbers, drawn on Tuesday, July 26, are $1,000,000, the New Jersey Lottery announced.

The winning numbers were: 7, 29, 60, 63 and 66. The gold mega ball was 15 and the megaplier was 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next drawing will be held Friday, July 29, at 11 p.m.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.