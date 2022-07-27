BRADLEY BEACH — A resolution authorizing the placement of a non-binding referendum question on the Nov. 8 general election ballot – to consider whether the borough should renovate the public property and vacant structure located at 319 LaReine Ave. as a community center – was approved during Tuesday night’s council meeting.

Abstaining was Councilman John Weber, as he lives in close proximity to the property. Councilman Timothy Sexsmith was absent.

The question voters will see is as follows: “Should the Borough of Bradley Beach renovate its Borough-owned real property and currently vacant structure located at 319 Lareine Ave, Block 41, Lot 1, in order to create a municipal community center, at an estimated cost of $10,000,000?

“Voting yes means you want the Borough to take the necessary steps to renovate the public property and vacant structure located at 319 Lareine Avenue, Block 41, Lot 1, in order to create a municipal community center, at an estimated cost of $10,000,000.”

“Voting no means you do not want the borough to take the necessary steps to renovate the public property and vacant structure located at 319 Lareine Ave, Block 41, Lot 1, in order to create a municipal community center, at an estimated cost of $10,000,000.”

The question will be submitted to the Monmouth County Board of Elections in August for placement on the ballot in November, according to the mayor.

