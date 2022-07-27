BELMAR — Residents are closer to seeing a new emergency medical services building after the borough announced the purchase finalization of its prospective EMS headquarters. The property, located on 12th and Main, will house both the Belmar Emergency Medical Services and the Hook & Ladder Fire Company.

In February, the borough passed an ordinance that allowed it to purchase the building, formerly known as Belmar Auto Service, for $1.2 million. This took place after a lengthy back and forth between the borough and the former Belmar First Aid Squad, which wasn’t willing to sell its building to the borough.

Mayor Mark Walsifer said, “I think it’s going to be a really great location for us, right there on Main Street, it’s across from the firemens’ memorial, it’s right near school which would be a big help,” Mayor Walsifer told The Coast Star. “And plus… now we do first aid, handling Lake Como, Sea Girt and Manasquan, so it’s going to be easier because they’re right there on Main Street to go wherever they need to go.”

