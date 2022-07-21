WALL TOWNSHIP — Veterans and their families who call Wall Township home gathered at the Wall Youth Center on Thursday, July 14 for free breakfast and coffee.

The brunch is hosted once a month at the Wall Youth Center and the next one is scheduled for Aug. 18. Residents interested in attending should RSVP by calling the Wall Youth Center and Community Services at 732-681-1375.

Guest speakers and local non-profits also attend the monthly meetings to offer Veteran services ranging from financial to mental health.

Veterans were also reminded of the discount cards they have access to through the Wall Youth Center and Community Services which include many local retailers and restaurants.

“I would like to thank all the businesses that have joined our Wall Township Veterans program and have graciously given some form of a discount. It is so appreciated by the veterans. I would like to ask other township businesses to get involved. It’s a great cause. They have given so much, we can at least give a little in return,” said Mayor Kevin Orender, who attends all the Veteran brunches.

Veterans can get their hands on the discount cards by going to the Wall Youth Center located at 1824 S M Street on any day.

