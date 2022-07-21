WALL TOWNSHIP — Parents from Wall Township confronted the Board of Education Tuesday night to express dissatisfaction after being informed that their children will not be attending Allenwood Elementary School.

According to the parents, who said they had all recently moved to the school district, confusing information led them to believe that their children would be attending Allenwood, which they regard as their neighborhood elementary school.

The district has several elementary schools, including Allenwood, Old Mill, West Belmar and Central, with each building having its own “preferred maximum” of students in order to maintain class sizes. Due to these enrollment limits, school officials said that a small number of students local to Allenwood Elementary had to be redistricted to another school.

Cheryl Zubkow, one of the parents present at the meeting, claimed that she had called the school administration to confirm the registration procedure, and was told that students could be enrolled as late as August. What was not disclosed, Ms. Zubkow said, was that Allenwood Elementary could only accept a limited number of students and late registration could result in assignment to a different school.

“I thought I had done my due diligence,” she said. “I registered before the end of the 2021-2022 school year. I double-checked the registration page. Nowhere on the district website page mentioned that enrollment in your neighborhood school was not guaranteed.”

