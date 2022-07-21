SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The residents of Spring Lake Heights criticized the borough council during public comment of Monday’s meeting about the cleanliness and garbage on Essex Avenue, generated by The Shore Club.

Resident Joan Brady lead the discussion which focused on the trash and dumpsters, asking the council to address the issue of maintaining the property, specifically on the side of Essex Avenue.

Borough attorney Dennis Collins explained that the solution is not just code violations that need to be enforced, there can be components of adverse possession and litigation, therefore coming up with a compromised permanent solution between the borough council, residents and The Shore Club is the ideal solution.

Borough Administrator John Barret said that there has been some temporary solutions such as more frequent garbage pick ups by The Shore Club, but as said by Ms. Brady the site is still “filthy.”

