LAKE COMO — The borough council passed two resolutions, one for the pathway around the lake and one for the landscaping, for the improvements around Lake Como at the mayor and council meeting on Tuesday.

Matthew Mariano, engineer at Leon S. Avakian, gave an overview on what the bids for the improvements will be going towards.

Resolution 2022-127 was approved for the hardscape and walking path and resolution 2022-128 was approved for the landscaping including the removal of invasion species and the implementation of new vegetation according to Mr. Mariano.

The borough received a $200,000 matching grant from Monmouth County Open Space, making the overall budget for the project $400,000.

Mr. Mariano said that it is one composite plan, but by using two contractors, they are able to “get the best value and the best bang for your buck.”

Input from the town and environmental commission was also taken into consideration said engineer Mariano.

