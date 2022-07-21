SEA GIRT — The Planning and Zoning Board Wednesday approved a resolution opposing the addition of a second paddle court in Crescent Park, claiming that the development is not in line with the board’s Master Plan from 2018.

It was not immediately clear what bearing the resolution would have on the borough council’s recent approval of the plan following months of contentious community debate, during which opponents argued that the additional court would be damaging to the park and the environment.

The planning board, whose members said they had not been consulted before the council vote, received what was termed “a courtesy review of the paddle board plan” by borough engineer Peter R. Avakian before voting Wednesday.

The members then gave near-unanimous approval to a resolution stating that further development within the park would conflict with the borough’s Master Plan, developed by the planning board in 2018. The plan, while encouraging both passive and active recreation, emphasized the importance of maintaining the environment for current and future generations.

