WALL TOWNSHIP — Joe Shimko, the North Carolina State All-American Long Snapper and Wall High School 2019 graduate, is donating his time to raise money for the Monmouth Ocean Foundation for Children and Senator Gopal’s Civic Organization at Bar Anticipation, 703 16th Ave., Belmar, on July 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mr. Shimko will be joined by Thomas Arnone, the Commissioner Director, and Sean Golden, Monmouth County Sheriff; together, they will use the money raised at this event to help launch their most significant program to date: the development of a continuing education program, The Achieve Academy for Adults with Autism.

With the number of children and adults living with Autism Spectrum Disorder [ASD] growing each year, the Foundation has focused over the last ten years exclusively on financially supporting programs that will enhance the lives of students diagnosed with ASD.

The program, which will be located on the Brookdale Community College Campus in Wall Township, will be a daily continuing education program that will provide job training and coaching as well as employment placement in local businesses and organizations.

In addition, adults will also continue to have access to valuable services, such as behavioral therapies, speech, occupational and physical therapy, and life skills programming, so that they can continue to grow and develop independent life skills, which will greatly enrich their lives and our communities.

“Education is crucial and one of the best ways to prepare yourself to function in society. People of all abilities should have access to a way to better themselves, whether in college, a trade school, or otherwise,” said Mr. Shimko.

To RSVP to the Bar Anticipation fundraiser on July 27, email PAMSHIM@me.com.

