POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Cultural Arts Committee and Point Pleasant Beach Chamber of Commerce are now planning a July 28 date for their celebration of art and artists in the community. The new date was announced Thursday, hours before the event was scheduled to begin.

The Beach pARTy Art Festival will be held on July 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the borough’s downtown area along Bay Avenue. A rain date of July 28 has been set.

“Last year was such a success, we are expecting the same terrific collaboration between our artist vendors and businesses,” said Lauren Goldfarb-Edwards, chair of the cultural arts committee. “We are hoping to draw an even larger crowd to enjoy the evening of music, art and fun.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Community members of all ages are invited to come out and enjoy an evening of unique art, photography, fine crafts, music and more.

Kristine Monticello, vice-chair of the arts committee, told The Ocean Star that she is looking forward to bringing the beach pARTy to life again this year.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.