LAVALLETTE — The mayor and council addressed the rising concerns regarding conflict between unleashed dogs and users of the recreation fields at the July 18 council meeting, authorizing the amending of rules and regulations for the borough’s Goose Patrol amid complaints.

The topic was first brought up at the last council meeting, where Mayor Walter LaCicero proposed a change to the membership fee for the Goose Patrol, raising the cost from $10 to $25 in order to recognize the increasing popularity of the Patrol and attempt to regain more control over its numbers.

“We adopted this program about ten years ago, mainly because the sporting fields were covered with goose feces and were virtually unusable by anyone seeking to use them for sporting activities,” explained Mayor LacCicero.

“At that time, we also had a request from residents for a dog park, and there was no real consensus from the public for a dog park. There wasn’t really any appropriate place for it, so some residents in town came up with a plan to have the Goose Patrol, where it was a compromise where the people could participate in helping to eliminate the geese, and also, at the same time, get the benefit of having the ability to exercise their animals on the park.”

The Patrol was a solution created when the borough faced a potential $20,000 yearly cost to hire somebody to clean the geese droppings from the field. According to the council, there had been an absence of complaints in the years after its inception until this year.

On Monday night, members of the Goose Patrol were present with the intent to distinguish themselves from non-members who have misinterpreted Chandler Field as a dog park, rather than a place for the Goose Patrol to monitor.

