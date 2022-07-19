POINT PLEASANT BEACH — An information session held for the public to learn more about an ordinance creating a Special Improvement District [SID] was held on Monday night in borough hall.

Ordinance 2022-16 is the first step to creating a SID within the borough. A vote on its adoption is pending before the borough council.

During the meeting, members of the public heard from five state and local level experts and practitioners about special improvement districts and the effects on their communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking was: Courtenay Mercer, Executive Director of Downtown NJ; Sherry Cronin, former Executive Director of Downtown Westfield Corporation; Natalie Pineiro, Executive Director of Downtown Somerville Alliance and Steve Grillo, Executive Director of Explore Millburn-Short Hills.

The borough’s quality of life director, Kristen O’Rourke, gave a presentation during the meeting to provide facts and details about the overall goal of the SID.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

.