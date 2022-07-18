BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Council Tuesday approved a resolution awarding a $240,000 contract to supply chest compression devices for the Emergency Medical Services unit.



The successful bid by ZOLL Medical Corporation was reviewed by the township’s chief Emergency Medical Technician and the division of purchasing.

In response to a question by resident Anne Colin during Tuesday’s meeting Council President Vincent Minichino said that the chest compression devices are a step up from automatic defibrillators.

Councilwoman Andrea Zapcic added, “The machines allow CPR to be done mechanically so that it is faster and not subject to variation. It is calibrated to do everything properly and consistently.”

Officials said the $240,000 purchase will be covered in the 2022 budget, 2023 and 2024 budgets.

