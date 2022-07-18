SEA GIRT — Police Chief Justin Macko received a plaque at the July 13 borough council meeting, recognizing his work with the New Jersey Camporee and the Boy Scouts of America.

The presentation of the award was made by Bray Barnes, Deputy International Commissioner for the Boy Scouts of America and Chairman of the New Jersey State Police Boy Scout Camporee, alongside Captain Jeremy Russ of the New Jersey State Police, who additionally serves as the vice president of New Jersey State Troopers Eagle Scout Association– both of whom contribute to the production of the New Jersey Camporee.

The New Jersey State Police Boy Scout Camporee was held, this year, at the State Police and National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt, as it was with other years, taking place from June 3 to 5.

Scouts gather to camp with over 7,000 other Scouts from the northeastern region. The event features a plethora of activities for campers to participate in, including military flyovers, helicopter rappelling, static displays, a laser light show, a music concert featuring The Band of Make Believe, and more.

In order for such a production to take place, Mr. Barnes noted, help was needed from the Sea Girt Police Department.

“We fully realize, Mr. Mayor and members of the council, that this would have not been possible without the support that we’ve had over these many years from the community, especially from the borough of Sea Girt,” said Mr. Barnes. “Under the leadership of the chief, the police department has just done an outstanding job.”

Mr. Barnes commended Chief Macko and the police department’s “efficiency and capability,” noting that it was a testimony to the department itself.

“So, with that,” he said, “We’d like to present Chief Macko this plaque on our behalf to thank you for all the support over these past 20 years and the great job the police department has done. Thank you, Chief.”

Chief Macko thanked them, saying, “We always appreciate the relationship that we have with the Training Center and any of their guests, as well. We’ve definitely built a friendship over the years, the three of us. Again, I thank you for taking the time in your July schedule to come out today.”

Later in the meeting, Mayor Donald Fetzer commented on the event, thanking the Fire Department for their participation as well and adding, “It was a great opportunity, and well deserved, Chief.”

