MANASQUAN — More than 200 swimmers turned out Sunday morning to participate in the annual Ocean Mile Swim in support of the swim teams from Manasquan High School and Point Pleasant Beach High School.



Money raised from the individual registration fee of $25 will go help both teams afford their equipment, parent booster services, caps, and swim suits, as well as fund two college scholarships per school, according to co-coordinator Lisa Eldridge.

Including returnees from last year’s event, 223 swimmers came out to Seawatch Beach to compete on Sunday. Participants age 12 and under swam in a half mile race.

“There was a pretty fluid start to the race,” Ms. Eldridge said, “I could not have asked for a better day.”

Helping coordinate the event was Trisha Brown who said the conditions were perfect this year. “The ocean was flat, the wind was light, and the water temperature was not cold, which is great for swimmers,” she said.

Afterward, Coach Craig Murin of the Manasquan High School swim team, handed out plaques to the overall winners, as well as embroidered towels to the first place winners in each age group. Taking first place overall was Junior Olympian and returning swimmer Tomaz Chevres. Junior Olympic swimmer Mitchell Cullen finished second and Junior Olympic swimmer Julian Huynh third.

