POINT BEACH — Dozens browsed an assortment of 25 classic surfboards on display along the boardwalk in front of The Food Shack on Tuesday night.

Capt. Mike “Miggs” Migliorisi of Surf Legends USA hosted the event which was sponsored by The Food Shack and Manasquan Bank.

Mayor Paul Kanitra was in attendance, telling The Ocean Star, “There’s nothing more local and engrained in our culture than surfing, so having this swap here is great.”

Mayor Kanitra said he was happy to welcome the surf community to Point Beach and that The Food Shack was an excellent location for the event.

“It’s the perfect location because the southern end of the boardwalk is kind of like the locals’ haven with The Food Shack,” said the mayor. “This building which the town owns, we saved and restored… it’s the one place where you have the largest chance of finding a local.”

