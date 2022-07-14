BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Best Day Foundation brought their annual event to Brick Beach III for the tenth time in a two-day water sport experience for children and young adults with special needs.

A total of 150 volunteers on July 9 and 10, helped throughout the weekend in assisting the 47 participants who attended the non-profit event.

Each day kicked off with an opening circle, welcoming everyone who came. Volunteers such as Director of Recreation, Dan Santenillo, Motivational Speaker, Scott Chenzy and Deputy Chief of the Brick lifeguards, Robert Brown could be seen working hard to ensure that the foundation’s full experience was obtained.

ADVERTISEMENT

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. a team of water volunteers retrieved participants, ages four to 28, from their designated beach buddies and led them in bodyboarding and group-surfing. “It’s about giving back the experiences you have in the same waters,” said Ashley Harvey, water volunteer and surfer.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.