BELMAR — For the last seven months, residents have been clamoring for the reopening of their favorite breakfast and brunch spot, Comfi. Located at 707 Main Street, Comfi has been “closed for renovations” since January, leaving hungry residents to wonder when and if it’ll reopen.

The restaurant opened up in Belmar about five years ago, and has already become a popular stop in the town. Residents have raved about its menu, which features a variety of pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and more, many of which are served with a unique yet delicious twist.

Other than a few Facebook posts from the restaurant, many residents have been left in the dark in regards to the future of the beloved eatery. However, owner Jacek Mastarerczyk discussed with The Coast Star what prompted Comfi’s closing, and where the diner-style restaurant was headed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Mastarerczyk said that the main reason for the closing were renovations on the restaurant, specifically the installation of handicapped accessible bathrooms.

“I saw a lot of handicapped people coming in, and they didn’t have bathrooms… that was bothering me,” he told The Coast Star. “So I closed [in] January to install the bathrooms… that’s basically the reason I closed.

“It takes awhile… with the market situation, with the construction people, with the prices and stuff like that,” Mr. Mastarerczyk said. “It’s very hard for me to get people to work… I’m waiting for the permit for the construction, but now we’re moving a little bit forward.”

Mr. Mastarerczyk said that at this time, it’s hard to give an exact date of the reopening. While he’s hoping to open before the summer ends, he said that Comfi will “definitely” be open before the end of the year.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.