Belmar hosted the annual New Jersey Sandcastle Contest on Wednesday July 13, 2022.
Sand sculptors from all over descended on the beach between 18th and 19th Aves in Belmar to enjoy the day.
Photos by Mark R. Sullivan
Belmar hosted the annual New Jersey Sandcastle Contest on Wednesday July 13, 2022.
Sand sculptors from all over descended on the beach between 18th and 19th Aves in Belmar to enjoy the day.
(MARK R.SULLIVAN/THE COAST STAR)
Belmar hosted the annual New Jersey Sandcastle Contest on Wednesday July 13, 2022.
Sand sculptors from all over descended on the beach between 18th and 19th Aves in Belmar to enjoy the day.
(MARK R.SULLIVAN/THE COAST STAR)
Belmar hosted the annual New Jersey Sandcastle Contest on Wednesday July 13, 2022.
Sand sculptors from all over descended on the beach between 18th and 19th Aves in Belmar to enjoy the day.
(MARK R.SULLIVAN/THE COAST STAR)
Belmar hosted the annual New Jersey Sandcastle Contest on Wednesday July 13, 2022.
Sand sculptors from all over descended on the beach between 18th and 19th Aves in Belmar to enjoy the day.
(MARK R.SULLIVAN/THE COAST STAR)
Belmar hosted the annual New Jersey Sandcastle Contest on Wednesday July 13, 2022.
Sand sculptors from all over descended on the beach between 18th and 19th Aves in Belmar to enjoy the day.
(MARK R.SULLIVAN/THE COAST STAR)
Belmar hosted the annual New Jersey Sandcastle Contest on Wednesday July 13, 2022.
Sand sculptors from all over descended on the beach between 18th and 19th Aves in Belmar to enjoy the day.
Allison Najdzinowicz, 10, and Landon Najdzinowicz, 8, of Brick, (not seen) built Patrick Star, one of the the main characters of the animated series SpongeBob SquarePants.
(MARK R.SULLIVAN/THE COAST STAR)
Belmar hosted the annual New Jersey Sandcastle Contest on Wednesday July 13, 2022.
Sand sculptors from all over descended on the beach between 18th and 19th Aves in Belmar to enjoy the day.
(MARK R.SULLIVAN/THE COAST STAR)
Belmar hosted the annual New Jersey Sandcastle Contest on Wednesday July 13, 2022.
Sand sculptors from all over descended on the beach between 18th and 19th Aves in Belmar to enjoy the day.
(MARK R.SULLIVAN/THE COAST STAR)
Belmar hosted the annual New Jersey Sandcastle Contest on Wednesday July 13, 2022.
Sand sculptors from all over descended on the beach between 18th and 19th Aves in Belmar to enjoy the day.
(MARK R.SULLIVAN/THE COAST STAR)