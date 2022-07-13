LAKE COMO — Tunnel to Towers foundation team, Team Shamrock, will be hosting a fundraising event July 14 at Bar Anticipation to raise money to honor the sacrifice of firefighter Stephen Siller and all military and first responders who make the sacrifice for the country.

Host, Kathy Cunningham, created Team Shamrock to honor her brother Don Robertson, Jr., who was killed in 911 to keep his memory alive.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., including Pat Roddy playing on the Summer Stage, a gift auction, and barbecue with a $50 entry fee.

