AVON– BY– THE— SEA — Chief of Police Christopher Garrity, at Mondays Commissioner meeting, announced the department responded to 855 calls to service since last meeting, with 20 percent being from Fourth of July weekend.

Chief Garrity acknowledged that they estimated $4 to 5 thousand people on the beach during the holiday weekend, with 72 motor vehicle summonses and 27 ordinance violations, most of the ordinance violations involving alcohol.

Chief Garrity also said that involving the excessive litter that comes along with these crowds, he will make sure to remind patrols to enforce it when they see it.

Mayor Ed Bonanno and the rest of the commissioners thanked the Chief and the department for keeping the weekend and summer crowds under control.

“The police did a tremendous job on keeping the town safe and orderly with the tremendous crowds. With directing the traffic, keeping the beach safe, along with lifeguards and public works keeping the beach and streets clean,” said Mayor Bonanno.

