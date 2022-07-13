BELMAR — Lifeguards were given the opportunity to show their skills once again at this year’s Howard Rowland Lifeguard Tournament last Thursday.

The bi-yearly tournament was hosted this year by the events’ founding borough Belmar, and is named after former Belmar lifeguard Chief Howard Rowland.

The decades-old tournament consists of eight beach patrols facing off against each other in multiple training exercises. The teams this year were; Avon-by-the-Sea, Long Branch, Belmar, Bradley Beach, Manasquan, Monmouth County Parks System [Seven Presidents], Sea Girt and Spring Lake.

This year, Spring Lake took the gold after a finish that was “right down to the wire,” with Belmar taking second just two points behind. Long Branch took third place, while Manasquan and Monmouth County Parks tied for fourth. More on the standings on page 33.

“It’s a great night for all the lifeguards along the Jersey Shore, there’s a little comradery, a little friendly competition, it’s just an all around good night,” said Belmar Chief Lifeguard Harry Harsin. “We appreciate all the towns that participated… and congratulations to Spring Lake.”

