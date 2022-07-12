MANASQUAN — The mayor and council held a special public workshop meeting on Tuesday evening to listen to the concerns and suggestions of residents over parking problems on streets in the neighborhoods surrounding Manasquan High School.

Councilman Jeffrey Lee, who leads the public safety committee, said, “The council is making a priority to examine the problem and identify the means to try to relieve it.” He adding that the purpose of “this workshop tonight is to engage in discussion and hear your points of view … We have had numerous meetings over the years and this [public safety] committee has worked over the last three months, grinding away, and sharing ideas with the school, as well. We are going to try to relieve some of the issues that we have been told about.”

Mr. Lee said complaints concern students’ cars taking up most of the parking on residential streets during school hours and during after-school events at the lower turf field; students’ cars blocking residential driveways; and littering by students in the neighborhood.

The council is considering removing, perhaps for a trial period, the parking restriction that sets a two-hour limit during school hours on some streets in the neighborhood around the school.

“We’ve looked into the removal of these restrictions and there appears to be an arbitrariness to the where and when the rules were implemented. And their removal may aid in the overall objective,” Mr. Lee said.

“There are no decisions coming from the council tonight. It is going to be taken under advisement and we are going to keep grinding through it,” Mr. Lee said.

Around one dozen residents spoke to the council during the parking workshop, which was held in person at borough hall and also virtually via Zoom, during the council’s regular meeting.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.