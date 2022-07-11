SEA GIRT — The New Jersey State Police Academy in Sea Girt held the 163rd Class Colonel’s Run on July 1, as the recruit class’s graduation approaches.

The academy’s class recruits were joined by various state police personnel for the run to the beach, where Colonel Patrick J. Callahan and his command staff led a physical training session. Lieutenant Colonel Wayne Korte, Lieutenant Colonel Jeanne Hengemuhle, Lieutenant Colonel Scott Poulton, Major Domingo De Los Santos, State Police Academy Commandant Captain Michael Tierney and Colonel Callahan himself participated in the run alongside the recruits.

Following the physical training session, the recruits were led into the ocean to engage in another brief training session, all headed by Colonel Callahan.

The class then listened to an address by retired Lieutenant David Kushnir, who had previously trained Colonel Callahan as one of his recruits. Lt. Kushnir described his experience with the New Jersey State Police throughout his life, and the impact that the profession had on his life. He also advised the recruits to learn from and make their Trooper Coaches, who they will meet in a few weeks and be guided by, proud. He also encouraged them to look for ways that they could better the Division itself.

Colonel Callahan followed Lt. Kushnir with an address of his own, emphasizing the importance of their profession as it pertains to the protection of New Jersey citizens and how being a part of the State Police means that they will be a part of something bigger than themselves. According to the New Jersey State Police, Colonel Callahan “impressed upon them that people don’t call the police when they’re having a good day and to, no matter the situation, treat everyone with dignity.” He said that they should be taking pride in what they do for the state community, and to display that, along with their professionalism, every time they wear their uniforms.

The colonel concluded by authorizing the recruits to don their Class B uniforms, which is a symbolic indication of the beginning of their transition to a State Trooper position.