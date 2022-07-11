BRADLEY BEACH — Riley Park was filled by 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 11, as people came out to listen to music, browse vendors, participate in yoga classes, eat and drink well in the center of Bradley Beach.

The fourth annual Parkfest was a success, with live music being played throughout the day as Bradley Beach residents and visitors alike enjoyed all that the event had to offer, from the beginning of the day until 8 p.m.

The day kicked off with a morning yoga session led by Gina Cattanach, who instructed a crowd of participants, with their yoga mats on the park’s grass, through various poses. Some people even joined in on the session upon seeing it as they arrived. Others began to set up their lawn chairs and blankets and explore the vendors surrounding the park’s monument.

At both ends of the park were performance areas for the musicians, which fostered a plethora of artists and groups throughout the day. Performers included Des & the Swagmatics, Alexander Simone & WHODAT? LiveCrew, Jarod Clemons & the Late Nights, No Jersey, Dano, The Foes of Fern, Chris Rockwell Collective, Cranston Dean, Drew the Recluse, Ryver Bey, Lake Champagne, Brian Erickson, Ross Owen Tribe and Sean Tobin. There was never a quiet moment throughout the day.

Vendors included Whimsical Witch, Tupperware, Dirtnap Straps, the Bradley Brew Project beer garden, SOUP CAN Magazine, a 50/50 raffle from the Congregation Agudath Achim, and Art for Sea. Other artists displayed their work at their tables, and onlookers stopped to appreciate them throughout the day.

On the 6th Avenue side of the Main Street park, games were offered to any event participants at all times. Chess tables and large Jenga set-ups were among the options that were offered.

A Playa Bowls food truck was also stationed in the park, with the company acting as a premier sponsor for the event, along with New Jersey American Water. Other sponsors included the Bradley Beach Business Community Alliance, 90.5 The Night Brookdale Public Radio, SOUP CAN Magazine and Telegraph Hill Records.

