WALL TOWNSHIP — A sinkhole in Wall has resulted in a utility emergency, shutting down the Wall traffic circle and causing increased traffic in the area along Route 34.

Cars are being redirected to drive on Atlantic Avenue while the borough works to repair the road damage.

The Wall Township Police Department has yet to release a statement on the situation, and expects to comment on the matter by tomorrow morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

[cs_wall]