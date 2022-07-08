BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Libby Prison Minstrels, a historical musical ensemble entertained visitors to the Brick branch of the Ocean County Library last Saturday.

The band played songs such as “Battle Cry of Freedom,” “Marina,” “Yellow Rose of Texas,” and “Farewell to Grog,” in the library’s meeting room, and the songs gave insight to historical stories during both the Civil War and World War I.

The Civil War era songs were meant to inspire American patriotism and bring to life the activism displayed by Union Army detainees who were held captive in Virginia’s Libby Prison during the Civil War.

Brick branch employee Laurence Krupinski said, “There was a very good turn-out and patrons had a wonderful time… The performers interacted with the patrons, which they seemed to enjoy.”

Libby Prison Minstrels have traveled all throughout New Jersey with this program since the 1990’s, including the Ford’s Theatre, Lincoln Memorial, New Jersey’s State House, and Gettysburg National Park. They are expected to return to Brick Township’s Ocean County Library November 12 of this year for those who missed out on Saturday’s performance.

