The Brick Garden Club tour is coming on July 12 and already 150 tickets have been sold.

The club will present seven home gardens at the event, to be set up behind the Havens Homestead at 521 Herbertsville Road. A map guiding attendees will be handed out upon arrival. People can stop for refreshments at the Cultural Center at any point during their walk, where there will also be a raffle, a plant sale and multiple vendors to visit.

Refreshments may be necessary for Tuesday since it is reported to be around 82 degrees and sunny. Also, the tour will take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., during the prime hours of daylight.

Tickets can still be purchased for $20 at Robert Anstett Cultural Arts Center, where the start of the tour begins, July 12. Participants also may visit Added Touch Florist, Berry Fresh Farms, Flower Bar, Purple Iris Flower Shop or the Tiny Green House for a ticket beforehand.

Proceeds from the tickets and raffle will go to maintain the plantings at the intersection on Brick Boulevard, more beautification projects, crafting with the residents at the seniors’ nursing home and to a $1,000 scholarship award. The award will go to two Brick high school seniors who are planning to study horticulture or environmental science.ULY

