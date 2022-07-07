FREEHOLD – A recount on Thursday, July 7, of the June Republican primary vote for Manasquan borough council did not change the outcome of the very close race.

Incumbent Gregg Olivera and newcomer Bruce Bresnahan won the GOP nod for the two borough council seats available in the Nov. 8 election. Trailing were newcomer Patricia Connolly and incumbent Richard Read, who had received only two fewer votes than Mr. Bresnahan. The recount was requested by Mr. Read.

The only change found in the recount, conducted Thursday afternoon at the Monmouth County Board of Elections Office, was one additional mail-in vote for Mr. Olivera, raising his total from 405 to 406, election officials said Thursday.

The unchanged tallies are 395 votes for Mr. Bresnahan, 393 votes for Mr. Read and 304 votes for Ms. Connolly.

Mr. Read is completing his second term on the council. He most recently won election in 2019, running on the Democratic ticket then.

No Democrats filed to run the June 7 primary.

