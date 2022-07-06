POINT PLEASANT BEACH — An ordinance launching a borough-wide parking study and repealing the 2021 authorization of eminent domain to acquire the Amethyst Beach Motel for conversion into parking spaces, was unanimously passed by the council during its meeting Tuesday night.

Ordinance 2022-18 was first introduced by the borough council on June 21. During Tuesday night’s meeting, there was an opportunity for public comment on the ordinance, but none occurred.

Mayor Paul Kanitra told The Ocean Star following the meeting, “We are looking forward to getting the parking study started as soon as possible.”

As a consequence of this repealed ordinance, a portion of a lawsuit involving plaintiffs John A. Fernicola and Theresa M. Perrone, the motel owners, will be dropped, Mr. Fernicola told The Ocean Star.

The lawsuit, filed in May 2021, challenged the April 2021 adoption of the municipal ordinance to acquire the property, a 40-room motel lot site at 202 Arnold Ave., either through negotiation or by eminent domain.

That portion of the lawsuit, challenging the ordinance, will be dismissed. “I’m happy to see it go away,” said Mr. Fernicola, owner of the Amethyst Beach Motel.

But another portion of the lawsuit – alleging defamation, libel and slander by the mayor personally and by the borough – will still stand, Mr. Fernicola said.

“I’m looking forward to a resolution to everything. Getting along with the town is in my best interest,” he added.

This April, a state Superior Court judge denied a request by the borough to dismiss the lawsuit.

