POINT PLEASANT BEACH — After more than an hour of public comment, the borough council Tuesday tabled a vote to create a Special Improvement District [SID] within the borough’s downtown area.

Ordinance 2022-16 had been introduced by a 5-1 vote at the June 21 council meeting. However, during the July 5 public hearing on the measure, owners of residential and commercial buildings voiced concerns about the ordinance.

The council responded with a decision to hold a public forum on July 18 at 6 p.m. in order to provide residents and business owners with more information about the proposed SID as well as the opportunity to ask questions about the ordinance.

The tabled measure would then be placed on the council’s July 19 agenda for adoption.

Mayor Paul Kanitra said he and the council members are very invested in the future of the municipality’s downtown area.

