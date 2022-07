Dr. Gerald (Guy) Suarez passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Guy was born in Lima Peru on August 8, 1937, the only son of Dr. Gay Suarez and Eldemira Hadtwalker-Suarez. He was predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Maria Falconi and Eldemira (Mimi) LaHoz.

