AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The 20th annual Avon Ocean Mile and Splash-N-Dash resulted in a great turn out, despite the cloudy and rainy weather.

The events took place on July 3 at 8:00 a.m. with a total of 106 participants. The Ocean mile started on Norwood Avenue, with the race going to Lincoln Avenue and back. The 300 yard Splash-N-Dash started at Norwood with participants swimming out to the flag and then racing back the the beach.

The male winner of the Ocean mile was Luke Brennan and the female winner was Elle Keukelaere.

