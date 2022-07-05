BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Planning Board last week denied the site plan submitted by Pinnacle Commercial Development, Inc. to divide a previous single family home into three separate houses off of Herbertsville Road.

The proposed commercial area would be 73,000 sq./ft. and be built on a 1.67 acre piece of land.

During the June 22 meeting, engineer Jason Marciano, representing the applicant, maintained that the property had passed all inspections, complied with ordinances of a residential zone and posed “no substantial detriment to the public.”

The property was originally accessed by a U-shaped driveway from Herbertsville road and according to the plan there would only be access permitted to the new commercial site from Yellow Brick road.

Municipal Planner Tara Paxton for the planning board, recommended that access from Herbertsville road should remain in place. The applicant raised no objection to this change.

Residents of Yellow Brick Road then voiced concerns that paving three new driveways will eventually lead to the removal of an island separating entry from exit at the start of their community. However, the applicant and the board both stated that the proposed plan does not include removal of the island. In addition, Councilman Cosmo Occhiogrosso from the Planning Board recommended that an additional driveway to the one already proposed, facing Herbertsville Road, should be implemented to ease the resident’s concerns.

Mr. Marciano, the applicant’s engineer said he believes his plan to either create one driveway facing Herbertsville Road or keep all three driveways facing toward Yellow Brick road is the “better design” for traffic on Herbertsville road. He also says that the driveways will be built to handle at least two cars at a time, decreasing the chances of street parking.

After consideration of the minor site plan and the concerns on traffic, the board made the decision to reassess the plan on August 10 once revisions are made.

