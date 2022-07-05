BELMAR — Lofidelic Records, located at 904 Main St., may appear to be another groovy vinyl-record shop most of the time, but every couple of weeks, the place transforms into a venue for local bands and musicians to show their stuff.

Every other Wednesday, shop owner David Hernandez, along with his 8-year-old son and co-owner Ethan, host local musicians and bands to play sets in the shop, and invite whoever wants to attend and enjoy the music.

According to Mr. Hernandez, they’ve been hosting these concerts since the founding of Lofidelic Records in 2017. Eventually, the shop moved from Manasquan to Belmar, giving them more space and an opportunity to host more concerts indoors.

“We just wanted a space where the kids could come in and play to a smaller audience before they get to The Stone Pony and stuff like that,” he said. “We like to support the locals here.”

Mr. Hernandez said that there is no money involved with the concerts, and that the bi-weekly shows promote both the bands and the shop. Many of the bands, he added, have gone on to play gigs at much bigger venues including The Stone Pony and The Saint in the Asbury Park music scene.

Additionally, there is no audition process to play at Lofidelic Records. Mr. Hernandez said that bands and musicians with varying talent and genres play there, and booking can be done by inquiring at the shop.

“We’re open to 16-year-olds playing on guitars to 70-year-olds playing on guitars,” said Heather Lowry, who books the bands. “It’s just like, if you wanna play, come and play.

“I don’t think David and I even realized the level of what we’re doing,” she added. “It’s interesting how fans… love the vibe of it. As soon as they walk in they’re like ‘Okay, cool’.”

The most recent concert on Wednesday, however, saw quite the turnout, with well over a dozen spectators and three bands in attendance. The bands who played were Smooch the Group, Yawnmower and Well Wisher.

What could be heard for most of the night was the bands’ original tunes, but gaps between sets were filled with ‘how-ya-doings’ and ‘good-to-see-yous’ from the mingling crowd.

“We love the people we meet, a lot of people come in and a lot of friendships have been made,” Mr. Hernandez told The Coast Star. “They’re really great people from around town who love music culture and love vinyl culture.”

The next show will take place next week on Wednesday, July 6 at 6 p.m. For more information, visit lofidelic.com or @lofidelicrecords on Instagram.

