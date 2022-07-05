BRICK TOWNSHIP — Several fire companies responded to the scene of a house fire in the Seawood Harbor section of Brick on June 26.

The Breton Wood Fire Company and the Fire Hose Fire Company were the first to arrive at the house on Toronto ave. and were able to put out the fire fairly quickly, according to Assistant Chief of the Brick Fire bureau, Richard Orlando. It was determined by inspector Joseph Sansone and the family’s insurance company that the fire emerged from “energized electrical equipment on the deck.”

Once the fire outside was extinguished, Herbertsville Fire Company, Silverton Volunteer Fire Company, Laurelton Fire Company and the Point Pleasant Fire Department arrived at the scene for additional staffing. It was at that point firefighters from Pioneer Hose and Laurelton entered the home and discovered a small fire on the first floor, which was put out and determined to be an extension of the fire on the deck by inspector Joseph Sansone.

Officials also found that during the fire the family of the Toronto ave. home were not inside and they had no pets to account for. With that said there were no injuries procured during or after the accidental incident.

Assistant Chief, Richard Orlando also maintains that the house has two levels and with this amount of damage it can remain habitable.

