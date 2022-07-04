WALL TOWNSHIP — The Historic Village at Allaire has been marking the Independence Day weekend with an American flag exhibit in the chapel. The exhibit was scheduled to continue through Monday, July 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The flags displayed represent the period 1822 to 1959 and include 24-star flag that share an anniversary with the village of Allaire.

In 1822, James P. Allaire purchased what was then called the “Monmouth Furnace.” Shortly afterwards the furnace and town would be incorporated into the Howell Iron Works Company, today known as The Historic Village at Allaire.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rarest flag in the collection is The Eagle Flag which features a large eagle surrounded by an arch of 13 stars representing the original 13 colonies. The flag was made throughout the 19th and 20th century and was most commonly used on Civil War militia flags and commercial flags.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.