SPRING LAKE — Artists displayed their work along the Third Avenue Business District during the Spring Lake Art Walk on Saturday, July 2.

The event was hosted by Spring Lake’s Chamber of Commerce.

The participating artists included Donna Ferrante, who specializes in water colors and house portraits; Lynn Early who showed works in pastel, mixed media and acrylics; and Karen DeRose who featured water colors.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.