BRICK — Four suspects were arrested and charged with drug-related offenses following a search and chase by Brick police and other officers last Thursday, at the Evergreen Woods condominiums.

According to Brick Police Sgt. Jim Kelly, the warranted search resulted in the following arrests and charges:

Thomas Plummer, 45, of Philadelphia, along with Brick residents Tyler Bartholomew, Ashley Smith, 25, and Tyler Rhodes, 28, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mr. Plummer, Mr. Bartholomew and Ms. Smith were also charged with obstructing the administration of justice.

Mr. Plummer was additionally charged with resisting arrest and two counts of intent to distribute crack and heroin.

Brick police said that the department’s Special Emergency Response Team and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force joined the Street Crimes Unit in the warranted search, and observed illegal activity in progress.

According to police, Mr. Plummer was apprehended a short distance from the residence after fleeing and discarding what was later identified as vials of crack cocaine and heroin.

Mr. Bartholomew, Ms. Smith and Mr. Rhoades were apprehended inside the residence by officers who had to force entry to find all three hiding in a bedroom, police said.

“A search of the residence resulted in the discovery of drug paraphernalia, heroin and crack,” Sgt. Kelly said.

Mr. Plummer, Mr. Rhodes and Mr. Bartholomew were taken to Ocean County Jail, police said. Ms. Smith was released with a summons.

