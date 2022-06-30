SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS- Pauline Naturile, 59, of Spring Lake Heights, is celebrating 50 years of athletic success and four decades in the Special Olympics, most recently playing in the 2022 USA Games at Orlando, where she took home three Bronze medals in Bocce.

Ms. Naturile’s athletic career started in 1972 when she was nine years old after Roberta “Bobbi” Martin, her mother and a special education teacher, enrolled her to participate in “Friends of Special Children.”

It was an after-school athletic program made for special needs children, a rarity back in 70s, but an opportunity made available in Sea Girt by a mother of a special needs person, Marilyn Coburn with support from the Manasquan Elks.

At the time, the Special Olympics was just getting started after Eunice Kennedy Shriver formed the competition in 1968. Ms. Naturile would then spend four decades involved in various sports, making her one of NJ’s longest-running athletes to participate.

Ms. Naturile has continuously trained, practiced and competed on the local, regional, state, national and international levels in various sports, including Track and Field, Basketball, Powerlifting, Swimming, Bowling, Bocce, Golf and Cross Country Skiing.

At age 18, she qualified for her first Special Olympics International Games as a member of the Hurricanes Basketball Team, which practiced weekly at Sea Girt Elementary School and still does today.

In her late 20s, she took up Powerlifting, which according to Ms. Naturile is her favorite of all the sports in which she’s participated. Ms. Naturile’s powerlifting training was at The Atlantic Club, in Wall, with her father George as her local coach.

“I just loved getting up on stage and seeing everyone watch me squat, deadlift and bench. I had so much fun showing everyone what I’m capable of, especially as a woman because it’s considered masculine,” said Ms. Naturile.

“A lot of guys think women can’t do what the guys do, but I went up there and showed them what I got.”

Ms. Naturile excelled in local, regional and state games with her powerlifting, eventually earning a spot on Team USA for the Special Olympics World Games in Shanghai, China, where she won a Silver Medal.

Special Olympics New Jersey inducted Ms. Naturile into its “Hall of Fame” and named her as an “Athlete of the Year” for her long and distinguished record, and, notably, for her exemplary sportsmanship.

In 2018, Ms. Naturile was selected to represent New Jersey at the Seattle USA Games by carrying the Opening Ceremony Torch into Seattle’s Mariners Stadium for Tens of thousands of cheering athletes and spectators.

Ms. Naturile has done all this while working, participating weekly in her church as a student and altar server, taking weekly classes in aerobics and dance.

Today, Ms. Naturile is on a mission to walk at least 10,000 steps each day and preferably many more. She can often be spotted these days walking from Spring Lake Heights to Brielle, Avon-By-The-Sea or Wall.

