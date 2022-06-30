WALL TOWNSHIP— An estimated 300 participants turned out for the second annual “You Are Not Alone 5K Run/Walk,” on Saturday, June 25, raising around $29 thousand for future programs to prevent suicide through the CulleyStrong Foundation.

Finishing with the best overall time was male first winner Tim McInerney of Wall Township. Meagen Drapkin of Brick was the first place finisher among female runners. The winners went home with a $50 gift card to either Harpoon Willy’s or Half Moon Point, two area restaurants that sponsored the run.

The CulleyStrong Foundation is a charity in memory of Sean Culley, a 19-year-old Brick resident who took his own life in January 2019. The nonprofit’s mission is to assist those with mental health issues and to raise awareness of the mental health epidemic sweeping the nation.

For Sean and Elien Culley, founders of Culleystrong and parents of Sean Culley, the response from the community has been “invigorating.”

“It’s always invigorating to see the support we get from the community; it helps keep us in a positive state of mind when dealing with our loss. This has always been about continuing our son Sean’s legacy by helping other people to prevent the loss of loved ones to suicide,” said Mr. Culley.

According to Mr. Culley, they successfully raised around $28,000 through admission fees and have goals to use the money to implement Peer to Peer suicide prevention in local schools through another organization, Hope Squad.

“The peer-to-peer program through Hope Squad has shown promise in preventing suicide in young people. We are going to meet as an organization to see how we can implement it in local schools,” said Mr. Culley.

“What makes it unique is it completely revolves around students with each other. Guidance counselors are great to have in schools, but sometimes I believe younger people are more open to talking with their peers about mental health issues.”

Hope Squad is currently implemented in over 1,300 schools and includes over 30,000 members, including councilors and student ambassadors. Each year students at participating schools are asked to name three peers they would turn to if they were struggling emotionally. From that list, several dozen kids are picked to become squad members.

